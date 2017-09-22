Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You Want to See Return to Their Original Roles
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! As previously announced, Tony winner Billy Porter and Tony nominee Stark Sands return home to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in Kinky Boots on September 26. In honor of welcoming these boys back into the boots, we wanted to ask you guys which Broadway star you'd love to see back on the boards in their original role? To be sure, the Great White Way is chock-full of fabulous performers killing it in beloved roles. Nevertheless, if you could get a glimpse of the original star in the performance no one could ever forget, which one would it be? Broadway.com Content Producer (and professional Jessie Mueller YouTube spiraler) Lindsey Sullivan got this challenge started with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

