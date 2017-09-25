Broadway BUZZ

Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017

Broadway love was in the air this weekend! Tony winner Idina Menzel married Aaron Lohr. Menzel shared the happy news on Twitter on September 25.

The pair was engaged in 2016. Menzel and Lohr bought a house together in August 2015; the Los Angeles Times reported that they splashed out $2.675 million on a gorgeous 4,708-square-foot Mediterranean-style home in Encino.

The couple also shared some racy scenes in the Public Theater's 2005 production See What I Wanna See and appeared together in the 2005 film version of the Tony-winning musical Rent. Menzel has a son with her ex-husband, fellow Rent star Taye Diggs.

Menzel soared to stage fame as Maureen in the original stage version of Rent. She garnered a 1996 Tony nomination for that role and won a 2004 Tony for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Her screen roles include Enchanted, Kissing Jessica Stein, the TV hit Glee and the voice of Elsa in Disney's wildly popular Frozen, which will bow on Broadway in a stage adaptation starring Caissie Levy as Elsa in February 2018. Menzel returned to Broadway in 2014 as the star of If/Then and earned a Tony nomination for her performance. As previously reported, she will head off-Broadway in in Joshua Harmon's Skintight in 2018; she has also been tapped to lead the New York reading of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical.

Lohr’s off-Broadway credits include Bare: A Pop Opera and Radiant Baby. In addition to Rent, his film credits include Newsies and The Mighty Ducks films.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We hope you continue to measure your lives in love.

Aaron Lohr & Idina Menzel
(Photo: Facebook.com/AaronLohr)
View Comments

