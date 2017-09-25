Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date

No day but January 27, 2019! Fox's previously announced live musical broadcast of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will air on that date at 7:00pm Eastern Standard Time. As previously reported, the network will broadcast A Christmas Story on December 17. Marc Platt has been tapped to produce both live musicals.



Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine are also set to produce. Casting and further creative team members will be announced at another time.



Jonathan Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. A film version was made in 2005 starring many of the original cast members, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. There have been countless productions of the favorited tuner all over the world since it bowed on the Great White Way.



There are currently national tours of the show running in the United States and London; the U.S. tour was nominated for a 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.



Fox's past musical events include the highly successful Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.