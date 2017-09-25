Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 25, 2017
The Broadway cast of 'Rent'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

No day but January 27, 2019! Fox's previously announced live musical broadcast of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will air on that date at 7:00pm Eastern Standard Time. As previously reported, the network will broadcast A Christmas Story on December 17. Marc Platt has been tapped to produce both live musicals.

Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine are also set to produce. Casting and further creative team members will be announced at another time.

Jonathan Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. A film version was made in 2005 starring many of the original cast members, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal. There have been countless productions of the favorited tuner all over the world since it bowed on the Great White Way.

There are currently national tours of the show running in the United States and London; the U.S. tour was nominated for a 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.

Fox's past musical events include the highly successful Grease: Live and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  2. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  3. Two-Time Tony Winner John Cullum to Join Waitress
  4. Gender-Swapped Company with Patti LuPone Heading to the West End
  5. The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman, Delays Start Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical A Bronx Tale Frozen Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps