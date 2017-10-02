Broadway BUZZ

Stark Sands & Billy Porter
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Broadway Grosses: Billy Porter & Stark Sands 'Raise You Up' as They Return to Kinky Boots
The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2017

The most beautiful thing happened on September 26 when Kinky Boots originals Billy Porter and Stark Sands rejoined the long-running musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Box office numbers spiked as audiences excited to see the show's first dynamic duo revisited the hit. In the past week, the Tony-winning show featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper saw a grosses boost of more than $70,000. The show's capacity also jumped, packing in a slew of cheering crowds. Porter and Sands are slated to remain with the show until January 7, 2018, so pull on your boots and make your way west on 45th Street to see a pair of Broadway's best live.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 1:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,941,667.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,310,278.02)
3. The Lion King ($1,876,322.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,680,306.45)
5. Wicked ($1,419,065.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Prince of Broadway ($332,392.80)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($319,543.25)
3. 1984 ($302,268.08)
2. Time and the Conways ($297,651.37)
1. The Terms of My Surrender ($261,107.20)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
5. Come From Away (101.90%)
4. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.72%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
1. Hello, Dolly! (100.23%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (66.35%)
4. Cats (65.47%)
3. 1984 (64.59%)
2. Miss Saigon (63.46%)
1. School of Rock (61.89%)

Source: The Broadway League

