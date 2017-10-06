Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Revival of Once on This Island Announces Complete Casting
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 6, 2017
Hailey Kilgore
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

We dance! Casting is complete for the eagerly anticipated revival of Once on This Island. Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson will make their Broadway debuts sharing the role of Little Girl. Michael Arden directs the production, which begins previews on November 9 at the Circle in the Square Theatre and opens on December 3.

Davis' recent stage credits include Annie Warbucks and Back O'Town. A cellist, she has performed at Carnegie Hall and the UN. Williamson is a pianist and has won first place in international piano competitions.

As previously reported, Hailey Kilgore, an 18-year-old Oregon native, will make her Broadway debut in the central role of Ti Moune in the upcoming revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's beloved musical.

Davis and Williamson also join the previously announced Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, David Jennings as Armand, Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie, Alex Newell as Asaka, Isaac Powell as Daniel and Lea Salonga as Erzulie, along with Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams.

Once on This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
