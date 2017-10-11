Odds & Ends: Prince of Broadway Stars to Toast Harold Prince at Manhattan Theatre Club Gala & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Prince of Broadway Cast to Toast Harold Prince at MTC Gala

The cast of the new Harold Prince bio-musical Prince of Broadway are among a talented group of stars set to appear at Manhattan Theatre Club's annual gala, honoring 21-time Tony winner Prince himself. The evening will feature appearances by Prince’s colleagues and friends from more than 60 years in the business, including The Portuguese Kid star Jason Alexander, Joel Grey, Norm Lewis, Laura Linney, Marin Mazzie and Jeffrey Seller. The previously announced gala will take place on October 23 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.



Lena Hall & Dan Fogler to Star in Original Film Becks, Debuting at New Fest

Tony winners Lena Hall and Dan Fogler will appear in Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh's new film Becks, set to make its premiere with New Fest on October 24. Becks follows an NYC-to-LA cross-country move that ends in a breakup. In addition to Hall and Fogler, the film's cast includes recent F**cking A star Christine Lahti and screen vet Mena Suvari. New Fest is presented by New York's Film & Media Arts Organization. Showtimes and locations for Becks can be found here.



Remount of A Scythe of Time, Starring Lesli Margherita, Set for Feinstein's/54 Below

Lesli Margherita, the stage favorite who won a 2017 NYMF Award for the new musical A Scythe of Time, is slated to reprise her performance in that celebrated show at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 26 at 9:30pm. Featuring a book by Alan Harris, music and lyrics by Mark Alan Swanson and direction by David Alpert, A Scythe of Time follows Signore Zenobia (Margherita), who embarks on a quest to unravel a mystery of the infamous Blackwood Articles in an effort to save her own magazine. Joining Margherita onstage will be P.J. Griffith, Brandon Brune, Blair Alexis Brown, Matt Denglar, Emily Claire Hughes, Lance Olds, Danny Rutigliano and Jesse Shuff.



Annie Baker, Taylor Mac Among 2017 MacArthur 'Genius' Grant Recipients

Acclaimed playwrights Annie Baker and Taylor Mac have received 2017 "genius" grants from the MacArthur Foundation. The grant, which awards $625,000, spread over five years, to "exceptionally creative people," is a no-strings-attached honor that was first presented in 1981. Baker is a Pulitzer winner for The Flick whose plays also include The Antipodes, John, Circle Mirror Transformation, Body Awareness and The Aliens. Mac is a Pulitzer finalist for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music. His other works comprise Hir, The Lily's Revenge, The Hot Month, The Fre and Red Tide Blooming. Past recipients of the MacArthur 'Genius' Grant include Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, upcoming An Enemy of the People adaptor Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and costume designer Mimi Lien.