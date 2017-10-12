Broadway BUZZ

Pretty Woman: The Musical Adds Eric Anderson to Cast
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 12, 2017
Eric Anderson
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Broadway talent Eric Anderson has been announced to join Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new show based on the beloved 1990 film. Anderson will appear as Mr. Thompson in the show that will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018 before landing at a Nederlander venue (to be announced) on Broadway in the fall. The role of Mr. Thompson was played on-screen by Hector Elizondo.

"Part of my joy as a director is being in the room with actors who like to create," said Pretty Woman's two-time Tony-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell. "Eric Anderson brings his unique magnetic self to Pretty Woman and creates magic out of thin air."

Anderson originated the role of Cal in Waitress. His Broadway credits also include turns in South Pacific, Kinky Boots, Soul Doctor, Rocky and The Last Ship. Off-Broadway, Anderson appeared in V & V Only and the debut production of Soul Doctor.

Pretty Woman announces Anderson following previous casting announcements of Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, Tony winner Steve Kazee as Edward Lewis, Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca and Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

