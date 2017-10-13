Broadway BUZZ

Ian McKellen to Voice the Demon in The Exorcist Stage Play; Trailer Released
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 13, 2017
Ian McKellen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Six-time Olivier winner, Tony winner and Oscar nominee Ian McKellen is set to voice the role of the Demon in the West End premiere of The Exorcist. The new stage adaptation will play the Phoenix Theatre from October 20, 2017 to March 10, 2018. Sean Mathias will direct John Pielmeier's new take on William Peter Blatty’s famed horror novel.

Ian McKellen's stage credits include Broadway turns in Amadeus, The Promise, Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. His numerous London stage credits include A Scent of Flowers, The Promise, Edward II, King Lear and The Seagull. McKellen's screen work comprises The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Gods and Monsters, Rasputin, Richard III, The Prisoner, And the Band Played On and Extras.

As previously announced, The Exorcist will star Adam Garcia as Father Damien Karras (the Exorcist of the show's title) alongside Jenny Seagrove as Chris MacNeil and Peter Bowles as Father Lankester Merrin. They will be joined by Clare Louise Connolly as Regan, Todd Boyce as Doctor Strong, Mitchell Mullen as Doctor Klein, Elliot Harper as Father Joe and Tristram Wymark as Burke.

The Exorcist follows a mother (Seagrove) who seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter, Regan (Connolly), who is possessed by a mysterious entity. The Exorcist will be designed by Anna Fleischle, with lighting design by Philip Gladwell, composition and sound design by Adam Cork, projection design by Jon Driscoll and Gemma Carrington and illusion design by Ben Hart. Alexander Lass is the production's associate director.

A new trailer, featuring a preview of McKellen's devilish voice role, can be viewed below.

