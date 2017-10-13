Broadway BUZZ

Jane Lynch & Andrew Rannells on 'Will & Grace'
(Photos: Chris Haston/NBC)
See Broadway Faves Andrew Rannells, Anthony Ramos & Jane Lynch on Will & Grace
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 13, 2017

NBC's Will & Grace reboot has already featured many Broadway nods, from the epic Sunset Boulevard promo to Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt's hilarious guest appearance. Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos is playing Grace's assistant in the series, which is already slated for a second season. Stage and screen favorites Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells will guest star on the show on October 19. Based on their "Camp Straighten Arrow" camp counselor tees, we have a feeling this one's going to bring on the belly laughs. Peek the pics, and tune in when the episode airs Thursdays at 9PM on NBC.

Megan Mullally and Anthony Ramos dance it out as Karen and Tony on "Will & Grace"
Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells as camp counselors? Sign us up.
