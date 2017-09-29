Broadway BUZZ

See Photos of Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Ben Platt on Will & Grace
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 29, 2017
Eric McCormack & Ben Platt on 'Will & Grace'
(Photos: NBC)

We can't stop talking about Will & Grace's return to NBC! Original stars and Broadway vets Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited in their pitch-perfect roles on September 28, and the reboot is already slated for a second season. A bevy of Broadway alums are set to appear during the return's first season, including Bobby Cannavale, Harry Connick Jr. and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner (and Will & Grace super fan) Ben Platt. Check out the shots of Platt who, according to The New York Times, will be playing Will Truman's young date in next week's episode. Tune in on October 5 at 9:00pm on NBC, and check out the hot shots in the meantime!

Ben Platt and Eric McCormack on Will & Grace
Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Ben Platt and Eric McCormack on Will & Grace
