Odds & Ends: Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Star in World Premiere Play Log Cabin & More

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Star in World Premiere Play Log Cabin

Broadway veteran Jesse Tyler Ferguson has landed a new stage gig! The Modern Family star will lead the company of Jordan Harrison's new play Log Cabin, making its world premiere with off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons. Tony winner Pam MacKinnon will direct the play set to begin previews on June 1, 2018 with an opening slated for June 25. Ferguson will portray the protagonist, Ezra, in the ensemble-driven show set to play a limited engagement through July 15. Log Cabin centers on a tight-knit circle of married gays and lesbians, comfy in the new mainstream, who see themselves through the eyes of a transgender friend and realize that the march toward progress is anything but unified.



The Ballad of Little Jo, Starring Wicked Veteran Teal Wicks, to Receive Original Cast Album

The Musical Company has announced an original cast recording for The Ballad of Little Jo, which played New Jersey's Two River Theater this summer. Featuring music by Mike Reid, lyrics by Sarah Schlesinger and orchestrations by Danny Larsen, the album features Wicked alum Teal Wicks, with Eric William Morris, Jane Bruce and Daniel Isaac. Cast members will help toast the album, which will be released on November 10, with a Feinstein's/54 Below concert set for November 12 at 9:30pm. The Ballad of Little Jo is inspired by the true story of Josephine Monaghan, a young woman from late 19th century Boston who made a new life in an Idaho mining town disguised as a man called Jo.



Michael Shannon & More Added to Marathon Playwriting Event The 24-Hour Plays

Tony nominee Michael Shannon is among a group of stars who have been added to the marathon playwriting event The 24-Hour Plays, scheduled to culminate in a performance to take place on October 30 at 8:00pm at the American Airlines Theatre. Also newly announced for the event are Rachel Dratch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Sparks, Annie Parisse, Carolyn Cantor and Leslye Headland. As previously announced, The 24-Hour Plays will also feature the talents of upcoming Dear Evan Hansen star Noah Galvin along with Raul Castillo, Josh Charles, Jackie Cruz, Jennifer Esposito, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nina Hellman, Cush Jumbo, Mia Katigbak, Lola Kirke, Russell G. Jones, Orlando Pabotoy, Christina Ricci, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeremy Shamos, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Justice Smith, Lois Smith and Yul Vasquez. As previously announced, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman will be honored as part of the organization’s partnership with The Lilly Awards.



Lesley Ann Warren & Joyce Bulifant to Revisit Disney's The Happiest Millionaire in Concert

Broadway veterans Lesley Ann Warren and Joyce Bulifant are set to reprise their roles from Disney's 1967 movie musical The Happiest Millionaire in a benefit celebrating its 50th anniversary. Proceeds of the event, set for December 3 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Joe's Pub, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The celebrated film will be re-created in an adaptation by Doug Thompson and Alex Beck, who will also direct. The presentation will feature musical staging by Jason Wise and musical direction by Mark Hartman.



Olivier Winner Sheila Hancock to Lead Stage Take on Harold and Maude

Olivier Award-winning star Sheila Hancock will lead the company of the London premiere of Colin Higgins' black comedy Harold and Maude, based on the hit 1970 film. Thom Southerland will direct the work set to make its debut at the Charing Cross Theatre for a run from February 19 through March 31, 2018. Harold and Maude centers on Dame Marjorie “Maude” Chardin (Hancock), a free spirit who wears her hair in braids, believes in living each day to its fullest and tries something new every day. Harold Parker Chasen is an 18-year-old man who is obsessed with death, attends funerals of strangers for entertainment and stages elaborate fake suicides. The two meet and make an unexpected connection. Additional cast and creative team for Harold and Maude will be announced.



Davis Gaines & Doreen Taylor to Lead Docu-Musical An Enchanted Evening: A Night with Oscar Hammerstein II

Fresh from the sold-out premiere at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Philadelphia, the new docu-musical An Enchanted Evening: A Night with Oscar Hammerstein II is coming to New York for a limited off-Broadway engagement. Highlighting Oscar Hammerstein II's evolution to become one of the most important lyricists of all time, An Enchanted Evening is an intimate show highlighting his life and music through documentary storytelling and imaginative performances. The evening will star award-winning recording artist Doreen Taylor in her off-Broadway debut alongside The Phantom of the Opera veteran Davis Gaines. An Enchanted Evening will run at the 777 Theatre at the Roy Arias Theater Center from December 8 through 17.