Odd & Ends: Noah Galvin Set for Marathon Playwriting Event The 24-Hour Plays & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Noah Galvin & More Set for The 24-Hour Plays

A slew of stars from stage and screen have been announced to take part in the latest edition of marathon playwriting event The 24-Hour Plays, scheduled to take place on October 30 at 8:00pm at the American Airlines Theatre. Noah Galvin, who is scheduled to take over for Ben Platt in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, is among a bevy of stars slated to participate, also including Raul Castillo, Josh Charles, Jackie Cruz, Jennifer Esposito, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Nina Hellman, Cush Jumbo, Mia Katigbak, Lola Kirke, Russell G. Jones, Orlando Pabotoy, Christina Ricci, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeremy Shamos, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Justice Smith, Lois Smith and Yul Vasquez. As previously announced, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman will be honored as part of the organization’s partnership with The Lilly Awards.



Albert Innaurato, Whose Play Gemini Ran on Broadway for More Than Four Years, Has Died

Playwright Albert Innaurato, who saw success on the New York stage with two Broadway plays and a handful of works off-Broadway, died this week, Deadline has reported. He was 70. Innaurato's Broadway-debut play Gemini, about a college student who returns home with big news, was arguably his greatest theatrical success, opening in 1977 and running for more than four years at the Little Theatre (today the Helen Hayes). The play was later adapted into a TV movie. Innaurato's other Broadway credit was Passione (1980). Off-Broadway, he was represented by the original productions of Gemini (1976) and Passione (1980), as well as Monsters, (1977) Earthworms, (1977) Ulysses in Traction, (1977) Coming of Age in Soho (1985) and Gus and Al (1989).



Benjamin Eakeley to Sing Songs of the 1930s at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway veteran Benjamin Eakeley, fresh off of a yearlong engagement as Cliff in the national touring production of Cabaret, will take to Feinstein's/54 Below on November 15 at 7:00pm with a new show of his own. Eakeley will present Broadway Swinger, Volume 2, which will chronicle the birth of swing music in the 1930s and the rise of the big bands that lifted American spirits out of the Great Depression and inspired the country. Eakeley has been seen on Broadway in Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and She Loves Me, in a performance for which he earned an Astaire Award nomination.



Wesley Taylor, Taylor Trensch & More to Sing the Music of Rufus Wainwright in Concert

Upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants star Wesley Taylor and current Hello, Dolly! featured player Taylor Trensch (who will soon star in Dear Evan Hansen) are among a group of talents set to pay tribute to iconic singer Rufus Wainwright in 54 Sings Rufus at Feinstein's/54 Below. The October 1, 7:00pm, concert will feature lush, romantic, dramatic songs from Wainwright's extensive catalog sung by stage favorites. Joining Taylor and Trensch will be Tony winner Alice Ripley, with Andy Mientus, Dave Thomas Brown, Jai’Len Josey, Kacie Sheik, Clarke Thorell, Nicholas Barasch, Krystina Alabado and Gerard Canonico. Ben Rimalower will host the evening, directed by Thomas Caruso.



The Treasurer, Starring Peter Friedman & Deanna Dunagan, Extends Off-Broadway

The Treasurer, Max Posner's new play which opened on September 26 at Playwrights Horizons, has extended its run by two weeks, through November 5. In The Treasurer, Ida Armstrong (Tony winner Deanna Dunagan) is broke, lonely and fading fast. She’s spending all of her children’s money, forcing her son (Tony nominee Peter Friedman) to assume the unwanted role of treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. David Cromer directs The Treasurer, which also features Marinda Anderson and Pun Bandhu.