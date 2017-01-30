Broadway's Tight-Knit Family Reunites! The Falsettos Cast Gets Together

We know you miss having Falsettos' tight-knit family on the Great White Way—but don't break down! The cast recording is available for fans to listen to again and again (and again), and PBS' Live from Lincoln Center special is on the way. As an added bonus, the company, including scribe William Finn, stars Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Brandon Uranowitz, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe reunited at Barnes & Noble on January 27 to perform selections from the score and sign CDs for fans. Take a look at the reunion we've all been waiting for, and we'll be sure to keep you posted on when Falsettos is set to come to the small screen.



