Odds & Ends: Bebe Neuwirth & Patina Miller to Reveal Drama League Noms, Newsies Film Set for Digital Release & More

Bebe Neuwirth & Patina Miller to Announce Drama League Noms

Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth and Patina Miller are scheduled to reveal the 2017 Drama League Award nominees on April 19 at Sardi’s Restaurant. As previously announced, director Michael Greif, currently represented on Broadway by Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint, will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. Animal trainer Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award. A third honoree for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater will be announced shortly. The Drama League Awards are set for May 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.



Own the Newsies Movie

Extra! Extra! After carrying the banner at the box office, the Newsies film will be available for digital download on May 23. In addition, fans can view five mini-documentaries about the filming of Broadway’s smash hit. Watch the announcement below!

We have an announcement to make! pic.twitter.com/FpmPjuQ7qL — Disney's NEWSIES (@Newsies) April 10, 2017



Diane Paulus to Receive the Elliot Norton Prize

Tony-winning director Diane Paulus, currently represented by Waitress on Broadway, will take home the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Presented by the Boston Theater Critics Association, the Elliot Norton awards honor outstanding productions, directors, designers and performers that audiences have seen on Greater Boston area stages throughout the year. Two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones will be the evening’s guest of honor. Winners will be announced on May 15 at Huntington Theatre Company’s BU Theatre.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Two-Season Order

Broadway loves Amy Sherman-Palladino. After Gilmore Girls returned complete with a Sutton Foster/Christian Borle reunion, a slew of Kinky Boots references and a full-out musical number, it seems the love is mutual. According to Deadline, Sherman-Palladino’s Broadway alum-led dramedy pilot The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been picked up by Amazon for two seasons. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a picture perfect Upper West Sider who leaves her lavish lifestyle to pursue a stand-up comedy career. The Price’s Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen (A View from the Bridge), Marin Hinkle (Electra) and Alex Borstein are also featured in the dramedy, which we can’t wait to add to our binge-watching list.



Chita Rivera & More Join Next Concert for America

Two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Caroline Rhea, Sonia Manzano and Kaytie O’Hara are set to perform at the forthcoming Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! They join the already starry lineup; as previously announced, LaChanze, Michael Urie, Vanessa Williams, Barry Manilow, Andy Cohen and Lisa Lampanelli will take the stage. Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the fourth edition of the concert of songs, comedy and political commentary will take place at New York City’s Town Hall on April 18 at 8:00PM. Purchase tickets here.