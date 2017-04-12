Odds & Ends: Jude Law to Cast a Spell as Dumbledore, Brian d’Arcy James’ Next On Screen Gig & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Tony Nominee Jude Law to Play Dumbledore

We can expect great things from you, Mr. Law! The two-time Tony and Academy Award nominee has been tapped to play young Dumbledore in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts, Variety reports. Set far before Harry Potter was born into the wizarding world, Fantastic Beasts stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne; the first installment, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them raked in over $813 million at the box office. The sequel begins production this summer and already has a release date set for November 16, 2018.



Brian d’Arcy James Set for All These Small Moments

We’ve just finished binge-watching Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why (and according to our Culturalist results, so have you). The three-time Tony nominee and Hamilton-bound star already has his next on screen gig lined up. According to Variety, he will join stage and screen star Molly Ringwald, Girls fave Jemima Kirke and The OA’s Brendan Meyer in the indie drama feature All These Small Moments. Once again, d’Arcy James is playing the husband of another powerful redhead (If I Forget’s Kate Walsh plays his wife in 13 Reasons Why), so we’re already on board.



Hang with Billy Porter at Barnes & Noble

We’ve been counting down the days to Tony winner Billy Porter’s album release! Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers is officially available on April 14 (fans can pre-order it now). As previously reported, Porter has launched a national tour to support the record. Fans can also catch up with Porter when he performs from his new album at the 86th Street Barnes & Noble on April 17 at 7:00pm.



Michelle Heera Kim & More Tapped for Somebody's Daughter

Newcomer Michelle Heera Kim and The Last Ship headliner Collin Kelly-Sordelet have been cast in the world premiere of Chisa Hutchinson’s Somebody's Daughter at Second Stage Theatre Uptown. Vanessa Kai, Rodney Richardson, David Shih and Jenna Yi will also appear in the cast. The production focuses on Alex (Kim), a fifteen year old Asian-American girl going to extremes to get her own mother to notice her. She’s a dream child—except to her parents who wish she were a boy. Helmed by May Adrales, the play will start performances on May 23 at the McGinn/Cazale Theatre. Opening night is slated for June 6.



The Play That Goes Wrong’s London Cast Changes

Some new faces are in for a delightful mess! The London production of The Play That Goes Wrong will feature a new cast, including Jack Baldwin, Leonard Cook, Katy Daghorn, Fred Gray, George Haynes, Daniel Poyser, Lindsey Scott and Sydney K. Smith; Tom Babbage, Jamie Birkett, Sean Carey and Beth Lilly round out the company at the Duchess Theatre. The newcomers will begin performances on May 10. Adam Byron, Drew Dillon, Joanne Ferguson, Fred Gray, April Hughes, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Daniel Millar and Hayden Wood currently star in the London production. Fans can catch creators Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields as well as the original cast, including Matthew Cavendish, Byrony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre.



P.S. The award nominations just keep coming for Lin-Manuel Miranda! Both the Hamilton cast recording and the Moana soundtrack recently received Billboard Music Awards nominations. The ceremony will air on ABC on May 21 at 8:00p.m. EST.