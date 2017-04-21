Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photo: Getty Images, Joan Marcus & Tristam Kenton)
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Choose the Top 10 Roles Tony Host Kevin Spacey Should Take On
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 21, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Time is ticking to the Tonys! As previously reported, Tony Award nominations will be revealed on May 2, and as announced this past week, Kevin Spacey is set to host. The House of Cards star, Oscar winner and Tony winner hasn't been on the Great White Way in a decade. In honor of his duties on Broadway's biggest night, we think it's high time for him to make a return in a leading role. But which one? There are so many, so we've come up with some options. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani got this challenge started. Now it's your turn, make your list and be sure to tune into the Tonys on CBS on June 11.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the "publish" button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Bares Reveals New Theme with Must-See Pix
  2. In Her Own Words: Hello, Dolly! Star Bette Midler on Her Early Days on Broadway
  3. Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, to Receive Cast Album
  4. Frozen Musical Announces Broadway Lead Casting
  5. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Named Among Time 100

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Waitress Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock—The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Sunset Boulevard All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers