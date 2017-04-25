Broadway BUZZ

Baayork Lee
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Original A Chorus Line Star Baayork Lee to Receive 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Award
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2017

Dancer and choreographer Baayork Lee will receive the 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Award at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11.

Lee, who originated the character of Connie in the Broadway musical A Chorus Line, is being honored with the Stevenson Award for her work as creator of the National Asian Artists Project, highlighting work of Asian-American theater artists. The program produces performance initiatives and education programs and facilitates outreach to communities. The National Asian Artists Project has presented all Asian-American mountings of musicals such as Oklahoma!, Carousel, Hello Dolly! and Oliver!

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented each year to a person who has contributed time on behalf of humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Past recipients of the Isabelle Stevenson Award include Larry Kramer, David Hyde Pierce, Eve Ensler and Bernadette Peters.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on June 11 at 8:00pm EST. Nominations for the competitive categories will be announced by Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski on May 2.

