Tony-Nommed Plays Oslo, Indecent & Sweat Win 2017 Obie Awards; The Band's Visit Also Honored

Three 2017 Best Play Tony Award nominees whose Broadway runs were preceded by off-Broadway productions—Oslo, Indecent and Sweat—each won Obie Awards on May 22 in a ceremony held at Webster Hall. The Obies are non-competitive awards that recognize achievement in theater produced off-Broadway.



Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer winner Sweat was one of two plays to receive playwrighting accolades. Rebecca Taichman was honored for her directing work on Indecent by Paula Vogel, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. And Oslo was one of two plays named as Best New American Theater Work. Director Bartlett Sher and the play's full company were also honored with an ensemble award.



The new musical The Band's Visit by Itamar Moses and David Yazbek took home the Obie for Musical Theater, with David Cromer recognized for his direction. Special citations were given to Anna Deavere Smith for her solo play Notes from the Field and Taylor Mac for his work A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.



Obie winner Lea DeLaria hosted the awards ceremony with presenters and performers that included Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Daphne Rubin-Vega and LaChanze. The full list of winners can be found below.



Best New American Theater Work ($500 prize each)

J.T. Rogers, Oslo

Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, Underground Railroad Game



Playwriting

Christopher Chen, Caught

Lynn Nottage, Sweat



Musical Theater

Itamar Moses (book) and David Yazbek (music and lyrics), The Band’s Visit



Directing

Arin Arbus, The Skin of Our Teeth

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Jack Cummings III, Picnic

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Ensemble

Bartlett Sher (director) and the cast of Oslo: Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Jennifer Ehle, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.



Lila Neugebauer (director) and the cast of The Wolves: Kate Arrington, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, Lauren Patten and Susannah Perkins.



Performance

Matthew Broderick, Evening at the Talk House and Shining City

Bobby Cannavale, The Hairy Ape

Kevin Geer, Sustained Excellence [in memoriam]

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta and The Skin of Our Teeth

Heather MacRae, Come Back, Little Sheba

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love

Pete Simpson, Sustained Excellence

Michael Urie, Homos, or Everyone in America



Design

Riccardo Hernandez, Sustained Excellence of Set Design

Dane Laffrey, Sustained Excellence of Set and Costume Design

Jared Mezzocchi, Projection Design, Vietgone

Ryan Rumery, Sustained Excellence of Sound Design

Scott Zielinski, Sustained Excellence of Lighting Design



Special Citations

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes from the Field

Taylor Mac, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music



Obie Grants ($4,000 prize each)

Irish Repertory Theatre

Pearl Theatre Company

The Playwrights Realm



The Ross Wetzsteon Award ($3,000 prize)

Theatre for a New Audience



Lifetime Achievement Award

Paula Vogel



The Obie Award judges panel for this season included Village Voice columnist and longtime chair of the Obie judges Michael Feingold, Obie- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, Entertainment Weekly theater critic Melissa Rose Bernardo, Obie-winning actor-singer Darius de Haas, Village Voice theater critic Miriam Felton-Dansky, Obie-winning actress Daphne Rubin-Vega and Obie-winning actress J. Smith-Cameron.