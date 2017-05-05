Broadway BUZZ

(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney)
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 First-Time Tony-Nominated Performers
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 5, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

From the sensational press day pics to the snubs, we've been talking 2017 Tony nominations all week long! This year's roster includes 19 performers who are first-time nominees. Fresh-faced newcomers, longtime Broadway vets, Oscar winners, a world-renowned music superstar and even an honorary Tony holder* make up these 19 hopefuls. So which ones will you be rooting for while watching the 2017 Tony Awards? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip started this challenge off with her top 10. Now it's your turn to show these Tony nom newbies some love!

*Hello, Dolly! headliner Bette Midler received a Special Tony Award in 1974, but this is her first time in a competitive category.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the "publish" button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

