Odds & Ends: Rise TV Musical Pilot Picked Up by NBC, King Charles III TV Remake Trailer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Everybody Rise! Musical Pilot Formerly Named Drama High Picked Up by NBC

NBC has picked up the new musical TV show Rise, previously named Drama High, according to Deadline. Starring the previously announced Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho as well as Shannon Purser and New York stage vets Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Sean Grandillo, Taylor Richardson and Joe Tippett, the series will debut in fall 2017. Rise is based on Michael Sokolove's book about the drama teacher Lou Volpe.



Lena Hall Covers Radiohead's "Creep" and We Can’t Get Enough

Tony winner Lena Hall has provided us with the perfect cap to a busy week. The actress, rocker and all-around cool chick currently appearing off-Broadway in How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, just released a cover of Radiohead’s song "Creep." We challenge you not to listen to this brilliance on repeat all weekend long.







Charlotte Spencer Joins Broadway Veteran Eve Best in West End Love in Idleness

London theater veteran Charlotte Spencer will play Diana Fletcher in Trevor Nunn's production of Terence Rattigan’s Love in Idleness, set to begin on May 11 at the West End's Apollo Theatre, following a hit run at the Menier Chocolate Factory. As previously announced, the production will feature two-time Tony Award nominee Eve Best as Olivia Brown, Edward Bluemel as Michael Brown, Anthony Head as Sir John Fletcher, Vivienne Rochester as Miss Dell and Nicola Sloane as Polton/Celia Wentworth. The 1944 comedy follows a young man with left-wing views who returns from Canada to discover that his mother is in a relationship with a businessman serving as Minister for Tank Production. Rattigan's play will run through July 1.



PBS Releases Trailer of King Charles III Television Movie

PBS has released a trailer for the upcoming TV remake of Mike Bartlett's Tony-nominated Broadway play King Charles III, airing on the network on May 14 at 9:00pm EST. Adapted by Bartlett, directed by Rupert Goold and featuring the late Tony-nominated star Tim Pigott-Smith, this montage shows just how much the work retains its intensity from the stage to the screen.



