Odds & Ends: Cobie Smulders on Vocal Broadway Audiences, Clue Stage Play to Tour the U.S. & More

Cobie Smulders on Sharing Broadway with Hubby Taran Killam

Cobie Smulders, the TV favorite who is currently making her Broadway debut in the new revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about her stage gig. The actress who won America's hearts as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother experienced an extra bonus amid her first stop on the Great White Way. At the start of her Broadway engagement, Smulders' husband, Taran Killam, was working a couple blocks from her theater, playing King George in the juggernaut musical Hamilton. Smulders told Meyers that in addition to being able to hang with her hubby between shows, a bonus of performing on Broadway includes the vocal feedback audiences give mid-show. Watch the clip below to see just why the charming Smulders won over Broadway.com readers in particular, earning her a nomination for our Audience Choice Awards. (Then do yourself a favor and vote!)







London's Lion King & Mamma Mia! Welcome New Cast Members

The London production of Disney's Lion King has announced that Janique Charles has taken over the role of Nala, with Gary Jordan as Zazu and Dominique Planter as Shenzi. They join stars Nick Afoa as Simba, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, George Asprey as Scar, Brown Lindiwe Mkhize as Rafiki, Richard Frame as Timon, Keith Bookman as Pumbaa, David Blake as Banzai and Mack McGee as Ed. The hit musical is now in its 18th year at the Lyceum Theatre. On June 12, London's Mamma Mia!, playing the Novello Theatre, will welcome a new ensemble including Alishia-Marie Blake, Stuart Hickey, Mark Isherwood, Matt Jordan-Pidgeon, Tyler Kennington, Madeleine Leslay, Natasha O’Brien, Alice O’Hanlon, Alexanda O’Reilly, Adam Paul-Robertson, Oli Reynolds and Katy Stredder. They join a cast led by West End veteran Sara Poyzer as Donna.



Billy Porter on How Rosie O'Donnell Empowered Him

Tony Award winner Billy Porter paid tribute to fellow Broadway trailblazer (and his 1994 Grease! co-star) Rosie O'Donnell in a moving speech at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 7. While accepting GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award, Porter recalled a visit to O'Donnell's talk show and a backstage tough-love chat that today still drives him. Check out Porter below as he speaks out for resistance and ends his speech with an unforgettable song.







Clue Stage Play to Tour the U.S.

The new stage play based on the board game and murder-mystery movie Clue, currently making its world premiere at New Hope, Pennsylvania's Bucks County Playhouse, will tour the U.S. beginning in late 2018, with exact dates to be announced. The Bucks County production began performances on May 3 and is set to run at the venue through May 20. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster, the show is directed by Tony nominee Foster. No casting is set for the tour, but the Bucks County production is chock-full of Broadway vets with names like Sally Struthers, Lindsay Chambers, Erin Dilly, Carson Elrod and Wicked's original Doctor Dillamond, William Youmans.