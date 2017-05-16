Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jenn Colella
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Come From Away Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 16, 2017

Get ready to take flight with Broadway's award-winning sleeper hit Come From Away! Tony nominee Jenn Colella is onboard to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog, Welcome to the Rock, starting on May 18.

The vlog will follow Colella and her co-stars backstage at the new musical that tells the true story of a tight-knit group in Gander, Newfoundland. The community played host to passengers on 38 planes following the tragedy of September 11, 2001. Expect Colella to capture a behind-the-scenes look at the ins and outs of performing eight shows a week, from the dressing room to onstage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and outside to greet fans.

Colella earned an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for her Broadway debut in Urban Cowboy. She has since made her mark on the Great White Way in High Fidelity, Chaplin and If/Then. Colella has been a part of Come From Away since its first production, playing real-life pilot and pioneer Beverley Bass. She is currently nominated for a Tony Award and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her powerful performance.

Stick around and watch the enthusiastic Colella introduce Broadway.com readers to the musical that's taking audiences on a moving journey each night.

Welcome to the Rock will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel Heads Off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight
  2. For Forever! Dear Evan Hansen Will Launch National Tour
  3. Sara Bareilles Dons Her Apron to Sing from Waitress
  4. ABC Will Go 'Under the Sea' with Little Mermaid Live Musical
  5. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps