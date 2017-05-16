Come From Away Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Get ready to take flight with Broadway's award-winning sleeper hit Come From Away! Tony nominee Jenn Colella is onboard to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog, Welcome to the Rock, starting on May 18.



The vlog will follow Colella and her co-stars backstage at the new musical that tells the true story of a tight-knit group in Gander, Newfoundland. The community played host to passengers on 38 planes following the tragedy of September 11, 2001. Expect Colella to capture a behind-the-scenes look at the ins and outs of performing eight shows a week, from the dressing room to onstage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and outside to greet fans.



Colella earned an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for her Broadway debut in Urban Cowboy. She has since made her mark on the Great White Way in High Fidelity, Chaplin and If/Then. Colella has been a part of Come From Away since its first production, playing real-life pilot and pioneer Beverley Bass. She is currently nominated for a Tony Award and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her powerful performance.



Stick around and watch the enthusiastic Colella introduce Broadway.com readers to the musical that's taking audiences on a moving journey each night.



Welcome to the Rock will run every Thursday for eight weeks.