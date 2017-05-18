Broadway BUZZ

Drew Gehling
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
You Matter to Me! Drew Gehling Will Return to Broadway's Waitress
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 18, 2017

Drew Gehling, who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, will return to the Broadway musical on June 27. Gehling had taken a hiatus to play Joe Bradley in the new musical Roman Holiday. Chris Diamantopoulos will play his final performance as Dr. Pomatter on June 25.

As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe will take over the role of Jenna from the musical's songwriter, Sara Bareilles, on June 13.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage and looking for a happy ending. She finds relief—and potentially that happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.

With a book by Jessie Nelson and a score and orchestrations by Bareilles, Waitress is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography by Loren Latarro. The musical features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind and sound design by Jonathan Deans.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Will Swenson as Earl, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Also featured in the company are Matt DeAngelis, Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Anastacia McCleskey, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe and Max Kumangai.
 

