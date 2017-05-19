Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical?
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 19, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Bye, Bye Birdie, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Christmas Story, Rent, The Little Mermaid—all of these are set to come to the small screen as live musical events! We've loved watching The Wiz Live!, Grease: Live, Hairspray Live! and many more, and the trend has us thinking about which current Broadway show should be broadcast as a televised musical event. Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz kicked off this challenge with his top 10. Think of the viewing party and tweeting frenzy possibilities! It's your turn to share your picks!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

