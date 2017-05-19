The ‘Tight-Knit Family’ of Falsettos Shines in This Live from Lincoln Center Sneak Peek

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Falsettos is readying to appear on your TV screen in an upcoming Live from Lincoln Center event. William Finn and James Lapine's musical, which won a pair of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards on May 19, made us laugh and cry in its Broadway return at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Though the production's limited run starring 2017 Tony nominees Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and Brandon Uranowitz may have ended a few months ago, this newly released footage of the upcoming broadcast has brought its moving performances back. There isn't a date yet for the Live from Lincoln Center presentation, but while you're standing by, watch this beautiful footage on loop, and be sure to have a box of tissues handy.



