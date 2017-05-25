Odds & Ends: Come From Away Wins More Accolades, Mara Davi to Join Aaron Tveit in Company & More

Come From Away Wins Big at Toronto Theatre Critics Awards

Broadway's sleeper hit musical Come From Away, currently nominated for seven Tony Awards, took home top prizes at the Toronto Theatre Critics Awards. The tuner won Best New Musical, Best Production of a Musical and Best Director (Christopher Ashley). Come From Away's mounting at Canada's Royal Alexandra Theatre in November 2016 was preceded by a production at DC's Ford's Theatre, which won top prizes at the Helen Hayes Awards. The new work is now playing to sold-out crowds at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre.



Tony Nom Laura Linney Lends Heft to Ozark Trailer

Laura Linney is currently offering the ultimate stage swap alongside fellow Tony nominee Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's Little Foxes revival. If Linney's vastly different performances on the Friedman Theatre stage don't prove enough that she is one of the best actresses of her generation, check out the just-released trailer for the Netflix series Ozark, which drops on July 21.





Mara Davi to Join Aaron Tveit in Company

Broadway vet Mara Davi is set to play April in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, playing Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage from August 10-September 2 under the direction of Julianne Boyd. As previously announced, Next to Normal and Grease Live star Aaron Tveit will play the central role of Bobby alongside a slew of Broadway regulars.



P.S. The cast of Hamilton stopped by Lucasfilm to wish a happy birthday to Star Wars



The cast of @HamiltonMusical visited Lucasfilm and didn’t throw away their shot to wish Star Wars a happy birthday. #StarWars40th pic.twitter.com/6mb19hPgxB — Star Wars (@starwars) May 25, 2017