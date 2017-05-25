Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Odds & Ends: Come From Away Wins More Accolades, Mara Davi to Join Aaron Tveit in Company & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2017

Come From Away Wins Big at Toronto Theatre Critics Awards
Broadway's sleeper hit musical Come From Away, currently nominated for seven Tony Awards, took home top prizes at the Toronto Theatre Critics Awards. The tuner won Best New Musical, Best Production of a Musical and Best Director (Christopher Ashley). Come From Away's mounting at Canada's Royal Alexandra Theatre in November 2016 was preceded by a production at DC's Ford's Theatre, which won top prizes at the Helen Hayes Awards. The new work is now playing to sold-out crowds at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre.

Tony Nom Laura Linney Lends Heft to Ozark Trailer
Laura Linney is currently offering the ultimate stage swap alongside fellow Tony nominee Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's Little Foxes revival. If Linney's vastly different performances on the Friedman Theatre stage don't prove enough that she is one of the best actresses of her generation, check out the just-released trailer for the Netflix series Ozark, which drops on July 21.


Mara Davi to Join Aaron Tveit in Company
Broadway vet Mara Davi is set to play April in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, playing Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage from August 10-September 2 under the direction of Julianne Boyd. As previously announced, Next to Normal and Grease Live star Aaron Tveit will play the central role of Bobby alongside a slew of Broadway regulars.

P.S. The cast of Hamilton stopped by Lucasfilm to wish a happy birthday to Star Wars

Trending Now

  1. Glenn Close Stops Sunset Boulevard Mid-Show Due to Photo-Taking Audience Member
  2. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  3. Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'
  4. Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway
  5. Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes & More Set for Stars in the Alley 2017

Related Show

Come From Away

Broadway, Musicals, 2017 Tony Nominees

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps