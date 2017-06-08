Tony Winner Karen Ziemba Joins Starry Cast of Hal Prince Revue Prince of Broadway

Tony winner Karen Ziemba will take over for the previously announced Nancy Opel in the new Hal Prince revue Prince of Broadway. Opel has exited the upcoming production to star in the new musical The Curvy Widow.



Ziemba joins a previously announced cast that includes Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck. The new work will start previews on August 3 with an opening night set for August 24 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



Prince of Broadway, which began with a 2015 world premiere in Japan, includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman; and direction by Prince himself.



The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design) and Fred Lassen (music direction).



Ziemba was recently seen off-Broadway in Kid Victory. A Tony winner for Contact, she has also been seen on Broadway in Curtains, Never Gonna Dance, Steel Pier, Bullets Over Broadway, Crazy for You, 42nd Street and A Chorus Line.