Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks & Petrina Bromley
Rodney Hicks on Why Come From Away Is Moving People: 'Through Tragedy Comes Joy'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 8, 2017

The seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway musical Come From Awaybased on a not-often-told story surrounding the events of September 11, 2001, has surprised audiences with its ability to provoke both tears and laughter. Members of the show's ensemble cast paid a visit to CBS This Morning to discuss why a musical about such a touchy subject matter is having an impact. "Through tragedy comes joy," said cast member Rodney Hicks. Such might just be the power of musical theater. "I think people are coming here, repeatedly, to heal." Watch the stars of the musical below and look out for their performance on the Tony Awards on June 11.

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tonys Performances to Include Dear Evan Hansen & More
  2. James Corden Is 'Practically Perfect' in Mary Poppins Tribute
  3. Crazy for You Revival, Directed by Susan Stroman, to Play Los Angeles Before Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Hear Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & More on the Bandstand Cast Recording
  5. Spongebob Squarepants Musical Will Officially Land on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps