Joe Tippett to Take Over for Will Swenson in Broadway's Waitress

Stage vet Joe Tippett, who appeared in the pre-Broadway mounting of Waitress, will take over the role of Earl from Will Swenson on Broadway beginning on June 13. Swenson will play his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 11. As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe will also join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of Jenna, taking over for the musical's songwriter Sara Bareilles.



Tippett has previously appeared on Broadway in Airline Highway. His regional and off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Waitress at the A.R.T., All the Fine Boys at the New Group, This Day Forward at the Vineyard and Indian Summer and Familiar at Playwrights Horizons. He has been seen on screen in Bull, Chicago Justice, The Blacklist, License Plates and Boardwalk Empire. He will also be seen on the TV musical series Rise on NBC.



Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name and tells the story of a diner waitress who, through her passion for baking, an unexpected pregnancy and a tryst with a doctor, learns to escape her abusive marriage. The show received four Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Performance for original star Jessie Mueller.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn and Dakin Matthews as Joe. Original cast member Drew Gehling will return to the cast as Dr. Pomatter on June 27.