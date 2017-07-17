Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: J.T. Rogers' Tony Winner Oslo Soars in Its Final Week on Broadway
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 17, 2017
Daniel Oreskes, Michael Aronov & Anthony Azizi in 'Oslo'
(Photo: T. Charles Erickson)

J.T. Rogers' acclaimed new play Oslo went out on top in the last week of its limited engagement at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. The 2017 Tony winner for Best Play, which also picked up a trophy for Michael Aronov's electrifying performance, took in a box office gross of $898,524, an increase of $229,054 over the prior week's gross of $669,470. Oslo filled the Beaumont to 97% capacity, up from last week's reported capacity of 92.25%. Rogers has plenty more to get excited about as the play gears up for a highly anticipated London debut and film adaptation.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 16:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,019,947)
2. The Lion King ($2,511,628)*
3. Hello, Dolly! ($2,232,162)
4. Wicked ($1,900,445)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,664,265)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($557,757)
4. Indecent ($389,688)
3. 1984 ($382,755)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($381,420)
1. Marvin's Room ($227,422)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (102.01%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.69%)*
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.39%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.19%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. 1984 (75.14%)
4. Indecent (72.33%)
3. Miss Saigon (69.71%)
2. Marvin's Room (69.19%)
1. On Your Feet! (66.09%)

*Number based on nine performances

Source: The Broadway League

Oslo

