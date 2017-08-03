Broadway BUZZ

Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman, to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 3, 2017
Uma Thurman
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Beau Willimon’s Broadway-debut play The Parisian Woman has found its home on the Great White Way! The new work will play the Hudson Theatre with previews beginning on November 7, and as previously announced, opening night set for November 30.

Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas and Tony winner Blair Brown will appear in the play, directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon. The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.

Additional casting and design team for The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date. The Hudson Theatre is the current home of 1984which is scheduled to conclude its limited engagement on October 8.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
