Tickets Are Now On Sale for Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 14, 2017
Uma Thurman
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Tickets are now on sale for Beau Willimon’s Broadway-debut play The Parisian Woman, set to play the Hudson Theatre. Previews will begin on November 7 with an opening night set for November 30.

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, alongside Josh Lucas and Tony winner Blair Brown. Tony winner Pam MacKinnon directs.

The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.

Additional casting and design team for The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date.

