Odds & Ends: Moonlight Scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney to Pen New Disney Musical & More

Tarell Alvin McCraney & David Oyelowo Team Up for New Musical

Oscar-winning scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney is writing a Disney musical! Deadline reports that David Oyelowo, last seen on the New York stage in Broadway’s Othello opposite Daniel Craig, will star in the live-action film project, which is currently titled Cyrano the Moor. The musical will combine both Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac and Shakespeare’s Othello. The former follows a Renaissance man with a large nose and little confidence; the latter is a tragedy about a general who murders his own wife.



Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Her 20th Anniversary on Broadway

Good news! Besides her high soprano and adorable dog, we have yet another reason to celebrate Kristin Chenoweth. This year, the Tony winner celebrates 20 years since her Broadway debut in a production of Molière’s Scapin. She chatted about it on September 25 on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “It was back when I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll work for free! I’m so happy.’ Now it’s changed a little bit,” she joked.







Frank M. Young Is Dead at 77

Frank M. Young has passed away at the age of 77. Young founded both Theatre Under the Stars as well as Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre Association, which he ran until 2000. The Seattle theater company, which served as an institution to create new musicals and revive old ones, was where Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll & Hyde began. The musical went on to bow on the Great White Way in 1997.



Andrew Keenan-Bolger & Scott Bixby to Tie the Knot

Between Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale and Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, love is in the air for stage stars. Former Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Keenan-Bolger and his beau Scott Bixby announced their engagement on September 23. Talk about seizing the day! Take a peek at the adorable engagement pics. The forest setting is giving us major Tuck Everlasting vibes.

Oscar Nom Andy Garcia Joins Mamma Mia! Sequel in New Role

Another star has been announced for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! Deadline reports that Oscar nominee Andy Jones will join Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and Lily James in the sequel. He will play a new role that has yet to be revealed. The film hits theaters on July 20, 2018.



Longtime Drama League Board Members Elected to Executive Committee

The Drama League announced that a few of its longtime board members will assume new leadership roles. This new executive committee will include Stan Ponte as President, Bonnie Comley as First Vice President, Broadway.com contributor Kathy Henderson as Second Vice President, Susan Lang as Third Vice President, Anna May Feige as Secretary and Ken Wirth as Treasurer. Congrats to the board members on their new roles!



P.S. We love collecting fabulous finds and greeting Broadway favorites at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, but the annual event is first and foremost for a great cause. This year’s grand total was the first to pass the million dollar mark at $1,023,309 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Over the course of its 31 years, the event has earned $13.6 million collectively. Hats off to everyone who contributed to the event!