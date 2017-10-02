Broadway BUZZ

New Revival of Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly Is Canceled
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2017
Production art for "When Pigs Fly"
(Photo: Sam Rudy PR)

The planned revival of Howard Crabtree's lively revue When Pigs Fly is living up to its name. The previously announced off-Broadway production that was scheduled to begin performances at Stage 42 on October 11 has been canceled. According to a representative for the production, a shortfall in the show’s investment has made it impossible for the production to continue. When Pigs Fly had recently delayed its first preview performance by five days.

Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly was conceived by Crabtree and Mark Waldrop, with book/lyrics by Waldrop and music by Dick Gallagher. The revival was to be directed by Waldrop and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones. The legendary Bob Mackie was to have provided costume design.

When Pigs Fly was to star Jordan Ahnquist as Howard Crabtree alongside Frank Viveros, Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney and Taylor Crousore.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

When Pigs Fly

Howard Crabtree's comedic revue returns to New York!
