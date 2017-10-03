Odds & Ends: Aaron Tveit to Sing National Anthem at Yankee Stadium & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Aaron Tveit to Sing National Anthem at Yankee Stadium

Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit, fresh off of a run in Company at Barrington Stage Company, will show off his vocal chops to ballgame crowds tonight, October 3, at Yankee Stadium! The talented tenor will sing the National Anthem before the game. Tveit's performance, which will be nationally broadcast on ESPN and will be viewable on MLB.com, is scheduled to take place at 7:56pm, just before the ceremonial first pitch. We have no doubt that Tveit's perf will be the home run we're all hoping for.



Lesli Margherita, Alex Brightman & More Set for Rockers on Broadway

A talented group of Broadway's best will take part in the latest edition of Rockers on Broadway, set to be held at downtown venue Le Poisson Rouge on November 14 at 8:00pm. This new edition of this fun and unique charity concert will be titled American Rock & Roll, celebrating music from the early 1950s, when Elvis, Little Richard and Buddy Holly ruled the airwaves. Performers set to sing out include Lesli Margherita, Alex Brightman, Roger Bart, Lilli Cooper, Tyler Hanes, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Constantine Maroulis, Ryann Redmond and Bryce Ryness. Donnie Kehr will direct the evening that will be hosted by Ben Cameron. Proceeds of the event will benefit The Path Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bound Kids, Broadway Dreams Foundation and The Felix Organization.



Theatrical Publicists Molly Barnett & Chelsea Nachman Open New PR Firm

Veteran theatrical publicists Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman have launched grapevine public relations, a full-service boutique firm specializing in theatrical talent PR. Barnett and Nachman have spent a combined 17 years under Rick Miramontez at DKC/O&M, where their projects have included Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots and Beautiful—The Carole King Musical. Barnett and Nachman's client roster launches with talents including upcoming Carousel leading lady Jessie Mueller, Kinky Boots star Billy Porter and The Parisian Woman featured player Blair Brown, along with notables Jeanine Tesori, Cyndi Lauper, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk. Barnett and Nachman will continue as publicists on Dear Evan Hansen.



National Theatre Announces Partnership with The Public Theater

London's National Theatre has announced Public Acts, a partnership with off-Broadway's Public Theater. Inspired by The Public’s successful Public Works model of participatory theater, Public Acts will launch with an August 2018 London mounting of Pericles. The production will be directed by National Theatre resident director Emily Lim and will feature a small cast of professional actors together with a large number of non-professional actors who will be cast through their connection with the National’s community partner organizations. Chris Bush will adapt Shakespeare's play for the production.



P.S. The cutest thing you'll see all week? Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt flirting it up with Eric McCormack at the bar on this week's episode of Will & Grace.



