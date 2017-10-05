Odds & Ends: Keala Settle to Sing from The Greatest Showman at Elsie Fest & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Keala Settle to Sing from The Greatest Showman at Elsie Fest

Broadway veteran Keala will lend her fierce pipes to Darren Criss' outdoor musical festival Elsie Fest, slated to take place at Central Park’s Summer Stage on October 8. The Waitress alum will sing from the upcoming P.T. Barnum bio-pic The Greatest Showman. As previously announced, Elsie Fest will also feature performances by Criss, Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis and Jeremy Jordan. Get a sneak peek at the power-voiced Settle below.

Y'all, when I say all hands on deck for Puerto Rico I mean

ALL HANDS ON DECK#AlmostLikePrayinghttps://t.co/BrjBFV8Rry pic.twitter.com/Xvavt0RwdT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 5, 2017