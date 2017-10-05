Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Keala Settle to Sing from The Greatest Showman at Elsie Fest & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 5, 2017
Keala Settle
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Keala Settle to Sing from The Greatest Showman at Elsie Fest
Broadway veteran Keala will lend her fierce pipes to Darren Criss' outdoor musical festival Elsie Fest, slated to take place at Central Park’s Summer Stage on October 8. The Waitress alum will sing from the upcoming P.T. Barnum bio-pic The Greatest Showman. As previously announced, Elsie Fest will also feature performances by Criss, Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis and Jeremy Jordan. Get a sneak peek at the power-voiced Settle below.

Jason Mraz Looks Back on His Early Musical-Theater Years Before Stepping into Waitress
Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is getting ready to don a stethoscope for his Broadway debut as the super-sweet leading man Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. The star is giving audiences an inside look at his early years as a musical-theater geek as he prepares to land somewhere he never thought he'd be: on a Broadway stage. Give a watch to Mraz below and make your way to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning on November 3 to watch his dream come true.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Pens Song "Almost Like Praying" for Puerto Rico Disaster Relief
Hamilton Tony winner and all-around good guy Lin-Manuel Miranda is lending a helping hand following the natural catastrophe Hurricane Maria that has plagued Puerto Rico. Miranda has written a new song, titled "Almost Like Praying" (which will feature a starry lineup), the proceeds of which will benefit the Hispanic Federation. Check out Miranda's pride-filled pic with Stephen Sondheim (whom Miranda collaborated with on the 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story) and look out for Miranda's song, which is set to be released on October 6.

Anna Camp on a Parallel Stage Return with Her Husband
Anna Camp is back on Broadway in the classic play Time and the Conways, and the super talent couldn't be happier. Camp stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan on October 6 to share her joy about appearing alongside Elizabeth McGovern and a slew of stage favorites. As if performing in front of a live audience isn't enough, Camp is blessed with an extra bonus. Her husband, stage vet Skylar Astin, is about to begin performances in Theresa Rebeck's play What We're Up Against just uptown from her new gig. Give a watch to Camp below, then make plans to see Camp at the American Airlines Theatre and Astin take the stage at the WP Theater.

 

 

Newsletters