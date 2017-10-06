Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway BFFs
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 6, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

This past week, we celebrated Mean Girls Day with cheese fries, a surprise visit from Tina Fey and ranking our favorite female Broadway baddies. While we had a blast celebrating the villainous vixens of the Great White Way, we're making things warmer and fuzzier with this week's Culturalist Challenge. Samantha Barks found her Pretty Woman BFF when Tony nominee Orfeh was announced to be heading back to the boards in the musical stage adaptation of the 1990 film as Kit De Luca. In honor of this picture perfect bestie casting, we thought of some of our favorite BFF roles on the Great White Way. Which Broadway pal is your absolute favorite? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan got this challenge started with her top 10 peeps (she's now fantasizing about organizing a group brunch with them all). Now it's your turn to select your Broadway BFF squad!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

