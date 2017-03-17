 

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Fave Performances in Disney's Live-Action Beauty and the Beast

Features By Lindsey Sullivan March 17, 2017 - 12:37PM
(Photo: Disney)
Who made the live-action remake of this tale as old as time worth the wait?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast finally arrives in theaters on March 17. After months of soundtrack clips, teasers and gorgeous production shots, audiences are more than ready to be swept off their feet by this retelling of a beloved tale as old as time. Broadway.com recently hit the red carpet with the starry cast; Emma Watson, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Emma Thompson—it's an A-list roster, and we want to know which performance is your favorite. So get the popcorn ready, assemble your pals (previously inanimate objects, furry creatures, etc.) to see the film and let us know whose big screen moments stood out to you. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek got things started with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

