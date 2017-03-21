Odds & Ends: Shuffle Along Stars Reunite for TV Pilot, Chita Rivera Receives Special Honor & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins Shuffle Along Costar for TV Pilot

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has joined CBS' legal drama pilot Perfect Citizen, according to Deadline. Mitchell will play Paul, the best friend of Deck, played by Noah Wyle. As previously announced, also on the docket for Perfect Citzen is Adrienne Warren , the talented actress who landed a Tony nomination last season appearing alongside Mitchell in the dance-filled Broadway musical Shuffle Along. Here’s hoping for a tap-happy TV reunion.

Oprah Winfrey & Renée Elise Goldsberry Look Gorgeous in Essence Photo Shoot

Tony winners Oprah Winfrey and Renée Elise Goldsberry will costar in the upcoming HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, airing April 22. The two actresses, who first worked together on the original Broadway production of The Color Purple (Winfrey as producer, Goldsberry as Nettie), went behind the camera with Essence for a cover shoot. Goldsberry shared a shot on her personal Instagram that shows off the beauty and comaraderie of these talented artists.

It is my honor to celebrate the legacy of #HenriettaLacks by sharing the cover of @Essence April issue with BEAUTIFUL @Oprah! Available on newsstands 3/24! #Essence #HELA @HBO! http://www.essence.com/celebrity/oprah-renee-elise-goldsberry-essence-april-2017-cover A post shared by Renee Elise Goldsberry (@reneeelisegoldsberry) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Another Award for Broadway Great Chita Rivera

Two-time Tony-winning stage legend Chita Rivera, who kicked up her heels as the original Anita in West Side Story and Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, will be presented with Victory Dance Project’s Woman of Valor Award on June 15. The award honors a woman whose artistic excellence, advocacy and legacy represents the highest level of integrity and artistic vision. Class act Rivera sounds like the perfect fit.

Beauty and the Beast Film to Play Malaysia, After All

"How long must this go on?," the furry title character asks in Beauty and the Beast. Well in this case, not long at all. The hit live-action film, which has been breaking box office records since its official release on March 17, will finally be made available to audiences in Malaysia. After controversy about censors wanting to cut sections of the film, the largest film distributor in Malaysia decided to present it to audiences unedited, according to Deadline. We’re glad even more theater-loving filmgoers will have a chance to experience this new take on the classic story.