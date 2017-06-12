Tony-Winning Best Play Oslo, Directed by Barlett Sher, Extends Broadway Run

J.T. Rogers' Broadway play Oslo, which took home the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play, will now run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through July 16. Oslo was originally slated for a limited engagement through June 18, which was first extended to July 2. Helmed by Bartlett Sher and featuring 2017 Tony winner Michael Aronov, the production began previews on March 23 and opened on April 13. The new work will play an upcoming run in London and will also be adapted to the big screen.



Broadway's Oslo features the full original cast from Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway premiere of the play, which concluded its run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on August 28, 2016. Along with Aronov, the company includes Jennifer Ehle, Jefferson Mays, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.



A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.



Look back at our opening-night Red Carpet Challenge below.



