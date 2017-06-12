Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Michael Aronov, Jefferson Mays & Anthony Azizi in 'Oslo'
(Photo: T. Charles Erickson)
Tony-Winning Best Play Oslo, Directed by Barlett Sher, Extends Broadway Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2017

J.T. Rogers' Broadway play Oslo, which took home the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play, will now run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through July 16. Oslo was originally slated for a limited engagement through June 18, which was first extended to July 2. Helmed by Bartlett Sher and featuring 2017 Tony winner Michael Aronov, the production began previews on March 23 and opened on April 13. The new work will play an upcoming run in London and will also be adapted to the big screen.

Broadway's Oslo features the full original cast from Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway premiere of the play, which concluded its run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on August 28, 2016. Along with Aronov, the company includes Jennifer Ehle, Jefferson Mays, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith.

A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true-but-until-now-untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.

Look back at our opening-night Red Carpet Challenge below.

Oslo

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. They’ve Arrived! See the Stars Hit the Red Carpet for the 2017 Tony Awards
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  4. Belting! Making Out! Colbert as a Groundhog! Here’s the 2017 Tony Awards in 20 GIFs
  5. Enter the Winners’ Circle! See the Stars Who Won Big at the 2017 Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon War Paint Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps