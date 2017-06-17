Odds & Ends: Matthew Morrison to Sing Sondheim at Hollywood Bowl & More

Matthew Morrison, Carmen Cusack & More to Sing Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl

As previously announced, the Hollywood Bowl will host a one-night-only performance of 2010 Broadway revue Sondheim on Sondheim featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a bevy of Broadway faves. Matthew Morrison, Carmen Cusack, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lewis Cleale, Claybourne Elder, Solea Pfeiffer and original Sondheim on Sondheim star Vanessa Williams will belt out beloved tunes from Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and more. One ticket to California for July 23, please!



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Tucker & More Support Those Affected by Grenfell Tower Fire

Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Tucker, Dame Judi Dench, Noma Dumezweni and more will gather together on June 25 at Trafalgar Studios for a fundraising event. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Grenfell Tower Fire Fund. There will also be performances and appearances from Tyrone Huntley, Clare Foster, Cassidy Janson, Alexia Khadime, Julie Atherton, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jon Robyns, Jason Manford, Mark Thomas, Stiles and Drewe, Rikki Beadle-Blair, Vikash Bhai, Bonnie Greer, David McAlmont, Omar F Okai Company, Earl Okin, Claire Sweeney, Rakhee Thakrar, Gok Wan and the West End Gospel Choir.



Broadway Bares 2017 Gets an A+

Broadway favorites like Lesli Margherita, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jelani Remy, Ana Villafañe and more showed some skin on June 18—for a cause! Two performances of the striptease spectacular, this year given the college campus theme, Strip U, went down at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raised a whopping $1,568,114 at the 27th annual Broadway Bares. Talk about making the grade!



Will & Grace Reboot Will Premiere in September

It's a Pride month miracle: the eagerly anticipated Will & Grace reboot has a release date! Will & Grace will return to the small screen September 28 at 9:00PM ET on NBC. The series stars Emmy-winning Broadway faves Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Tony nominee Sean Hayes. There have already been hints at a forthcoming musical episode, and we are all ears for any and all Broadway homages. The trailer offered a hilarious parody of "As If We Never Said Good-bye" from Sunset Boulevard.







Daphne Rubin-Vega Signs On as Spokesperson for Youth Theater Festival

Rent original Daphne Rubin-Vega has signed on as the spokesperson for the Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival, set to take up residence at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Rebel Verses provides youth companies from across NYC and Pennsylvania with the opportunity to collaborate with their peers and prominent artists, encouraging the development of new works in theater through a two-week event, July 27-August 5. “Growing up in the New York public school system, I wished for an artistic outlet that would give voice to my culture and experience,” said Rubin-Vega. “Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival is a hotbed of new forms of learning through the arts, empowering young people to become successful artists and allowing them to recognize that their stories are a part of the fabric of this world.”



Tony Danza Lands New TV Series

Broadway veteran Tony Danza has booked a new TV gig! The Hollywood legend who won over Broadway with his tap-dance skills in Honeymoon in Vegas will star in the Netflix dramedy crime procedural The Good Cop, according to Deadline. Danza will continue in the string of TV roles in which he played a guy named Tony. Following long-running appearances on Taxi and Who's the Boss, The Good Cop will feature Danza as Tony Sr., who becomes unofficial police partners with his son, Tony Jr. There is no timeline yet on the release of the 10-episode series.



Adam Kantor, Randy Graff & More Are 2017 Jimmy Awards Coaches

Six talented Broadway veterans have signed on as coaches for the young performers set to take the Minskoff Theatre stage at the annual Jimmy Awards. Andrea Burns, Randy Graff, Adam Kantor, Schele Kleinberger, Michael McElroy and Howard McGillin will mentor the 74 high school students from across America as they compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. The Jimmys will take place on June 26 ar 7:30pm. The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by 2017 Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt.