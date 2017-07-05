Odds & Ends: Watch Bandstand's Laura Osnes Strut Her Stuff with a Fourth of July Medley & More

Bandstand’s Laura Osnes Keeps Fourth of July Weekend Going Strong

The long weekend of bathing suits, burgers, bike rides and bombastic firecracker shows is officially over—but Bandstand babe Laura Osnes has still got us celebrating into the work week! The explosive performer took the stage like a firework on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth special. All dolled up in red, Osnes belted out a medley of patriotic tunes while strutting her stuff on the D.C. stage. Take a look!







Indecent's Eleanor Reissa to Perform Yiddish Music in Concert

Eleanor Reissa, a company member of Paula Vogel's Broadway play Indecent, will join Klezmatics original Frank London and more for an evening of traditional and popular music performed in Yiddish on July 17 at 7:00pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Reissa and London will be backed by London's Klezmer Brass Allstars, featuring the best of a new generation of klezmer artists: Michael Winograd, Brian Drye, Ron Caswell, Aaron Alexander, Brandon Seabrook and Rob Curto.



A Comedy Tonight! Jeffrey Schecter to Star as Pseudolus in Muny's Forum

Broadway veteran Jeffrey Schecter has stepped in to play the lead role of Pseudolus in the Muny's production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, beginning performances tonight for a run through July 11 at the St. Louis outdoor venue. Schecter takes over for the previously announced Peter Scolari, who has exited the production due to allergies. A Muny veteran, Schecter's extensive Broadway résumé includes Fiddler on the Roof, A Chorus Line, Wonderful Town and Guys and Dolls.



Broadway Barks Announces Mary Tyler Moore Award & Additional Celeb Presenters

The animal rescue organization Broadway Barks will tip its hat to its late co-creator Mary Tyler Moore with an award named in her honor. The Mary Tyler Moore Award will be given out each year at Broadway Barks to an individual or group who has changed the lives of homeless animals. This year's award will be presented to photographer and animal advocate Sophie Gamand. Additional celeb presenters have also been announced the 2017's Broadway Barks, set to take place on July 8 from 3:00pm-6:30pm in Shubert Alley. Hello, Dolly! stars Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Simard have joined the lineup, as well as Groundhog Day's Barrett Doss, Cats' Mamie Parris, Come From Away's Chad Kimball, Indecent's Mimi Lieber, The Lion King's Jelani Remy and upcoming Prince of Broadway leading man Michael Xavier. Bernadette Peters will co-host the Broadway.com Save the Date pick event with Malcolm McDowell.



London Gay Men's Chorus & The Lion King Cast Deliver Epic "Circle of Life"

The cast of the West End's The Lion King has teamed up with the London Gay Men's Chorus for an ultimate tribute to the hit Disney musical! We have chills from the new video featuring the talented players from the long-running show backed by the silky harmonies of the chorus. Watch the moving rendition below and have a tissue handy!



