Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Michael Cerveris Joins Fox's Gotham, Will & Grace Revival Releases Adorable New Teaser & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 1, 2017
Michael Cerveris
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Michael Cerveris Joins Fox's Gotham
Michael Cerveris has booked a cool new TV gig! The Fun Home and Assassins Tony winner has been cast as the evil Professor Pyg on the Fox series Gotham, the show's executive producer Danny Cannon told TVLine. The role is based on the real DC Comics villain Pyg aka Lazlo Valentin. Gotham, based on characters from throughout the DC Comics and Batman franchises, returns for its fourth season on September 21 and continues every Thursday at 8:00 EST, so tune on in!

Stephanie J. Block Set to Rise
It’s a particularly awesome day to be SJB! Fresh off the announcement that the two-time Tony nominee will join Brigadoon at New York City Center, Deadline reports that she is the next stage-and-screen star tapped for NBC’s Rise. The Jeffrey Seller-produced series is based on Michael Sokolove's book about drama teacher Lou Volpe, who will be played by stage alum and How I Met Your Mother favorite Josh Radnor. Block will play Ted Sutherland’s character’s religious mother, who disapproves of his role in the controversial school play. Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho, Rosie Perez, Sean Grandillo, Taylor Richardson and Joe Tippett are among the other stars to appear in the previously announced series, which is slated to premiere in November.

This Will & Grace Promo Is the Best Weekend Kickstart Ever
Labor Day weekend has arrived, and while the post-summer blues are absolutely kicking in, this also means that we are 28 days closer to the reboot premiere of Will & Grace on NBC. The previously announced 12-episode revival will feature original stars (and Broadway alums) Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. As recently reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt will be among the slew of stars making cameos in the beloved series. And hey guess what? The series is so damn great that it’s already slated for a second season. As Karen Walker would say, “We’ll drink to that, honey!”



P.S. Today is the actual day that the story within Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins! Get sentimental with the cast and creators in this new video.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Concert Engagement Extended to 2018
  2. John Magaro Will Play Public Theater Co-Founder Joseph Papp in Richard Nelson's Illyria
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Harold Prince Shows You'd Like to See Revived on Broadway
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 90th Annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular
  5. Will Swenson Set for Return to Broadway's Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Frozen Come From Away Chicago Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps