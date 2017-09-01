Odds & Ends: Michael Cerveris Joins Fox's Gotham, Will & Grace Revival Releases Adorable New Teaser & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Michael Cerveris Joins Fox's Gotham

Michael Cerveris has booked a cool new TV gig! The Fun Home and Assassins Tony winner has been cast as the evil Professor Pyg on the Fox series Gotham, the show's executive producer Danny Cannon told TVLine. The role is based on the real DC Comics villain Pyg aka Lazlo Valentin. Gotham, based on characters from throughout the DC Comics and Batman franchises, returns for its fourth season on September 21 and continues every Thursday at 8:00 EST, so tune on in!



Stephanie J. Block Set to Rise

It’s a particularly awesome day to be SJB! Fresh off the announcement that the two-time Tony nominee will join Brigadoon at New York City Center, Deadline reports that she is the next stage-and-screen star tapped for NBC’s Rise. The Jeffrey Seller-produced series is based on Michael Sokolove's book about drama teacher Lou Volpe, who will be played by stage alum and How I Met Your Mother favorite Josh Radnor. Block will play Ted Sutherland’s character’s religious mother, who disapproves of his role in the controversial school play. Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho, Rosie Perez, Sean Grandillo, Taylor Richardson and Joe Tippett are among the other stars to appear in the previously announced series, which is slated to premiere in November.



This Will & Grace Promo Is the Best Weekend Kickstart Ever

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and while the post-summer blues are absolutely kicking in, this also means that we are 28 days closer to the reboot premiere of Will & Grace on NBC. The previously announced 12-episode revival will feature original stars (and Broadway alums) Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. As recently reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt will be among the slew of stars making cameos in the beloved series. And hey guess what? The series is so damn great that it’s already slated for a second season. As Karen Walker would say, “We’ll drink to that, honey!”







P.S. Today is the actual day that the story within Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins! Get sentimental with the cast and creators in this new video.