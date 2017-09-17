Broadway BUZZ

Broadway at the Emmys: John Lithgow, Mean Girls Producer Lorne Michaels & More Take Home Trophies
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 17, 2017
John Lithgow
(Photo: Getty Images)

The 69th annual primetime Emmy Awards were held on September 17, and a handful of Broadway alums took home trophies—including two-time Tony winner John Lithgow, who heads to Broadway this season in his previously announced intimate solo play John Lithgow: Stories By Heart.

Lithgow received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Winston Churchill in Netflix's The Crown.

Mean Girls musical producer Lorne Michaels accepted the award for Best Variety Sketch Series for Saturday Night Live; this marks the third time SNL has won this category. Tony nominee Alec Baldwin also garnered an award for his performance as Donald Trump on the comedy late-night show this past season.

Additional recipients familiar to the theater community included Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss and Broadway vet Ann Dowd, who received Emmy Awards for their performances in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale as well as Great White Way alum Nicole Kidman, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies. Both The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies went on to win the awards for Best Drama Series and Best Limited Series, respectively. 

Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis also introduced Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who performed the In Memoriam, which recognized those who passed away this year, including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Florence Henderson, Mary Tyler Moore and many more greats.

Creative Arts Emmys were distributed on September 9 and 10. As previously announced, the 70th Annual Tony Awards telecast took home the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program.

