Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub in the off-Broadway premiere of "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)
The Band's Visit, Starring Tony Shalhoub & Katrina Lenk, Begins on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 7, 2017

The acclaimed new musical The Band's Visit, featuring a book by Itamar Moses and a score by David Yazbek, begins previews at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on October 7. David Cromer directs and Patrick McCollum choreographs the musical that will officially open on November 9.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Tony Shalhoub stars as Tewfiq alongside Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani as Itzik, Ariel Stachel as Haled, George Abud as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris, Alok Tewari as Simon, Etai Benson as Papi and Adam Kantor as Telephone Guy.

The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle AwardsNew York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

Go behind the scenes at the TV commercial shoot for The Band's Visit below.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
