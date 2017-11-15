Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway

Broadway will bid farewell to a world of pure imagination when the new musical adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays its final performance on January 14, 2018. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and officially opened on April 23. By closing, the new musical will have played 27 previews and 305 regular performances.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch a national tour in September 2018. There are also plans for an international tour launching in Australia in 2018 and the United Kingdom in 2019. A confirmed production timeline will be announced.



Jack O'Brien directs and Joshua Bergasse choreographs the tuner featuring a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The production stars two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Willy Wonka. In addition to Borle, the cast features Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell rotating in the role of Charlie Bucket. The company also includes Tony winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe, Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop, Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt, Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt, Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde, Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde, Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee and Broadway.com vlogger Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee.



The ensemble includes Chip Abbott, Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Stephen Carrasco, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Robin Masella, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Paul Slade Smith, Halli Toland, Katie Webber, Cody Williams, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.



The musical version of Roald Dahl's tale first appeared in a West End staging at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on July 25, 2013, starring Tony and Olivier winner Douglas Hodge as Willy Wonka and directed by Sam Mendes. That production played its final performance on January 7, 2017.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



