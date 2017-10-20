Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Brandon Gill & Hampton Fluker in "Too Heavy For Your Pocket"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Too Heavy for Your Pocket Extends Roundabout Underground Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 20, 2017

Jiréh Breon Holder's new play Too Heavy for Your Pocket, currently debuting with the Roundabout Underground program, has been extended by one week. Originally slated for an engagement through November 19, the play will now run at Roundabout's Black Box Theatre through November 26. Margot Bordelon directs the work which began previews on September 15 and opened on October 5. The extension of Too Heavy for Your Pocket will include three special performances reserved for NYC public-school students as part of Roundabout's education program. 

Too Heavy for Your Pocket takes audiences to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South when 20-year-old Bowzie (Brandon Gill) gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement. He'll have to convince his loved ones—and himself—that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own. 

In addition to Gill, the cast includes Hampton Fluker, Eboni Flowers and Nneka Okafor. The creative team for Too Heavy for Your Pocket features Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Ian Scot (sound design).

Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots. 

Too Heavy For Your Pocket

Roundabout Underground presents Jiréh Breon Holder's new play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Prom Will Suit Up & Sing Out on Broadway in 2018
  2. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading
  3. Lee Pace Joins Broadway Revival of Angels in America
  4. Lauren Zakrin & More Set for Cruel Intentions Musical
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters