Too Heavy for Your Pocket Extends Roundabout Underground Run

Jiréh Breon Holder's new play Too Heavy for Your Pocket, currently debuting with the Roundabout Underground program, has been extended by one week. Originally slated for an engagement through November 19, the play will now run at Roundabout's Black Box Theatre through November 26. Margot Bordelon directs the work which began previews on September 15 and opened on October 5. The extension of Too Heavy for Your Pocket will include three special performances reserved for NYC public-school students as part of Roundabout's education program.



Too Heavy for Your Pocket takes audiences to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South when 20-year-old Bowzie (Brandon Gill) gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement. He'll have to convince his loved ones—and himself—that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own.



In addition to Gill, the cast includes Hampton Fluker, Eboni Flowers and Nneka Okafor. The creative team for Too Heavy for Your Pocket features Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Ian Scot (sound design).



Roundabout Underground showcases new plays that will either give a debut production to an emerging writer or director or allow an experienced director to go back to his/her creative roots.