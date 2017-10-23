Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 23, 2017

Forget the Great Pumpkin. It's almost Halloween, which means it's time for the Great Costume Scramble of 2017. Of course, we'll be putting a Broadway spin on our looks this year, and we hope you do the same. In honor of the forthcoming holiday weekend of chills, thrills and way too much candy, we asked you which 2017 Broadway costume is the best one to inspire your Halloween look. Your picks were sweet, salty and even a little furry. Take a peek below, and get those costumes ready!

10. Julia Trojan, Bandstand



9. Dot, Sunday in the Park with George



8. Norma Desmond, Sunset Boulevard



7. Amélie, Amélie



6. Phil Connors, Groundhog Day



5. Veruca Salt, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



4. Punxsutawney Phil, Groundhog Day



3. Dolly Levi, Hello, Dolly!



2. Anya, Anastasia



1. Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

 

