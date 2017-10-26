Broadway BUZZ

Showtime Picks Up Lin-Manuel Miranda's Kingkiller Chronicle TV Series
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 26, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Showtime has picked up the much anticipated new series The Kingkiller Chronicle, based on Patrick Rothfuss' bestselling fantasy trilogy. As previously announcedHamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda serves as the TV show's creative producer; the Tony winner is also slated to write new music for the series.

"Showtime has always championed bold storytelling," said Miranda in a statement. "Pat Rothruss' Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read. I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen."

The series is framed by Kvothe, an adventurous artist and musician in the world of the Four Corners of Civilization who now lives as a rural innkeeper and orally delivers his autobiography to the writer Devan Lochees over the course of three days (one book for each day). The first book of Rothfuss' trilogy was released in 2007. 

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a franchise from Lionsgate that also includes a feature film as well as interactive games, all of which Miranda is attached to. No word yet on timelines for the TV series or the film.

