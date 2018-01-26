Broadway BUZZ

Laird Mackintosh (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Laird Mackintosh to Step into The Phantom of the Opera Lead Ahead of 30th Anniversary; Additional Casting Announced
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 30, 2017

There's a new Phantom getting ready to haunt the Paris Opera, but for now he remains a mystery. James Barbour, current star of The Phantom of the Opera, has announced he will leave the hit musical on December 23. The show's next leading man will take over the role on January 15, 2018, just prior to the show's 30th anniversary, but no announcement has been made yet. In the interim, Laird Mackintosh, the musical's Mounsier André and Phantom cover, will play the lead part from December 25 through January 13. 

Continuing in the Broadway production are current stars Ali Ewoldt as Christine and Rodney Ingram as Raoul. Joining the cast on October 30 will be opera stars Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta and Carlton Moe as Piangi in their Broadway debuts. They join current cast members Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. Direct from the cast of Prince of Broadway, Phantom alum Kaley Ann Voorhees will return to the role of the Christine at certain performances beginning the week of November 6.

While January 26, 2018 is the anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the show's 30th anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier, on January 24. Plans for the evening will be announced in the coming weeks. The musical will enter its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at the Majestic Theatre, and having grossed more than $1.1 billion.

The Phantom of the Opera

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!
